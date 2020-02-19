Patricia Diggs, age 76 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Friday, February 14, 2020. Patricia was born July 9, 1943 in Harriman, Tennessee to the late Charles and Clara Crowder.
She is survived by:
Children, Joseph M. Diggs of Titusville, Florida and Tanya & husband Tom Roseberry of Clinton; grandchild, Kasey Yovella; brother, Charles “Dude” Jr. of Shelbyville.
The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
