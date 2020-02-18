Packed agenda awaits Anderson commissioners

The Anderson County Commission will have a busy day on this Tuesday, February 18th.

At 4 pm, commissioners will hold a public hearing on the pending closure of the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton by the end of 2023 and TVA’s proposal to divert a creek on the property so they can construct a 60-acre landfill for coal ash. Part of the discussion will be on the so-called Jackson Law in Tennessee that allows local governments to deny the construction of things like landfills even if the state approves them. That meeting will be held at 4 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

The regular February meeting of the County Commission is slated for this evening at 6:30 pm, also in room 312 of the Courthouse. It is being held one day later than normal because of Monday’s Presidents Day holiday.

Among the items on a very full agenda include consideration of several resolutions dealing with the proposed purchase of the building at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton for use as a senior center. Earlier this month, the county’s Budget Committee voted 4-3 to recommend that County Mayor Terry Frank’s proposal to fund the $500,000 purchase be approved. That plan calls for using $115,000 from the capital outlay fund and $110,000 from the unassigned fund balance—or general fund—as well as $25,000 in monies raised by Anderson County’s seniors to purchase a building. That adds up to $250,000. To pay for the rest of the purchase, the county’s Finance Committee voted to recommend issuing a 20-year, $250,000 capital outlay note to cover the rest of the purchase. That loan would be repaid using the $18,000 the Office on Aging currently pays to lease its space on Edgewood Avenue and savings from the end of an environmental services contract.

Last week, the Operations Committee voted, after a lengthy discussion, to recommend to full Commission that the mayor be authorized to enter into a purchase agreement with Faith Promise Church to secure the building.

Commissioners will also discuss a resolution encouraging state legislators to provide up to $500,000 to purchase a facility for a senior center. State Representative John Ragan has said that $250,000 is more realistic, but remained optimistic that the money could be included in the state budget.

Another “big ticket” item will be consideration of a resolution in support of the Second Amendment. The Operations Committee last week voted to recommend that the Commission adopt the resolution which basically declares Anderson County as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.” The resolution states that it is the desire of the Commission to “declare its support of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and to protect the inalienable and individual right to keep and bear arms.”

Commissioners are also expected to hear Trustee Regina Copeland name the Delinquent Tax Attorney, and will consider a measure to allow turkey hunts to take place on the county-owned former site of the Blockhouse Valley landfill. Commissioners will also discuss changes to the way that TIFs—Tax Increment Financing—are structured, and hear from the various department heads.

The County Commission meeting will begin at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. If you are not able to attend in person, you can watch the meeting on ACTV—Comcast Cable channel 95 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99—in Anderson County.