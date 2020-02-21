OS man indicted on rape charges, arrested

A 30-year-old Oliver Springs man was indicted last week on charges of aggravated stautory rape, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Darrell Slater began investigating Donte Reginald Waters after receiving information regarding his allegedly sexual involvement with an underage girl. Slater presented his findings to the grand jury earlier this month, and they returned an indictment on four counts of aggravated statutory rape.

Waters was arrested last week at Methodist Medical Center on those charges and several outstanding warrants by officers with the Oak Ridge Police Department.

As of Friday morning, he remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $185,000.

No details of the case were revealed by officials.