ORT: UCOR offers STEM ‘mini-grants’ to area teachers

(Information from Oak Ridge Today) UCOR, a federal cleanup contractor in Oak Ridge, is accepting applications for education grants between $500 and $1,000.

As first reported by our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the grants will support science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM, projects.

The grant applications are open to public school teachers in eight counties: Anderson (including Oak Ridge and Clinton City schools), Campbell, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Roane, Scott, and Union.

It’s the ninth consecutive year that UCOR s accepting the mini-grant applications.

This year, UCOR will award the mini-grants directly to teachers and schools in the eight East Tennessee counties for specific projects.

Interested teachers and administrators should go to the UCOR website (www.ucor.com) for more information and to download the application. UCOR will accept applications from February 17 and until 5 p.m. March 17. Application received after the deadline will not be considered.

UCOR officials say they welcome submissions from more than one teacher in a school. Applications may be made for $500 (for a single classroom), $750 (for a grade or several classes working together) or $1,000 (for a whole-school project).

Applications will be judged on four criteria:

Project summary: A description of the project and its expected results. Learning outcomes: The top three learning objectives/curriculum concepts. Evaluation: How project results will be measured (UCOR requires awardees to submit photos, where possible, of students engaged in the project). Validation: How the project supports STEM and why it is deserving of the grant. Grant winners will be selected and notified by April 20. All winning teachers and their school principals will be invited to attend a special UCOR-sponsored event recognizing their successful grant application and highlighting the project featured in their proposals.

UCOR said its Educational Mini-Grants Program supports two of the company’s four community outreach focuses: children’s advocacy and education and workforce development. The remaining focus areas are health and wellness and historic preservation/conservation.

UCOR also supports local robotics teams, higher education programs related to environmental cleanup, and professional training, the press release said. For more information about the UCOR Education Mini-Grants Program, contact Shannon Potter, UCOR Communications, at (865) 576-7476 or ucor.grants@ettp.doe.gov.