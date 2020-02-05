ORT: Man convicted on fed drug, weapons charges

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an Anderson County man was found guilty in federal court in January on gun and drug crimes.

52-year-old Charles Edward Mason was convicted of being a felon in possesion of a firearm, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, May 20.

Mason was convicted on those federal charges in US District Court, and still faces state charges connected to an incident in which he is accused of trying to shoot Sheriff’s deputies while they tried to take him into custody in April of last year.

In that incident, deputies responded to a home on Black Oak Road on a report that a man was brandishing a pistol at several people and not letting them leave the garage they were in. When deputies arrived, they found Mason kneeling near a bag that contained a lunch box with just under 24 grams of meth inside. As deputies attempted to take Mason into custody for questioning, he pulled a revolver from his waistband and tried to fire it twice. The pistol’s hammer got caught on the shirt he was wearing, and did not go off.

Oak Ridge Today reports that Mason has a violent crime history, having previously pleaded guilty to two homicides, one in Knox County, Kentucky, in 1994 and the other in Anderson County, Tennessee, in 2010. Both of the men who died have previously been identified as Mason’s stepfathers.

For more on the four-day federal trial that led to the convictions, visit our partners at Oak Ridge Today.