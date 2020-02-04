ORNL FCU warns of scam

Jim Harris

ORNL Federal Credit Union is warning its members about a telephone scam.

According to the credit union, scammers have recently been calling ORNL FCU members pretending to be Credit Union employees, and asking for personal information to gain access to personal accounts.
ORNL FCU reminds its customers, and everyone else, to never give any part of your Social Security Number, Online/Mobile Banking usernames or passwords, any access codes, or details of your debit or credit card, including expiration date and security code, to a caller. ORNL FCU says that its employees will never call you to request this information.
If you are not sure if the call is legitmate, hang up the phone and call the number on the back of your debit or credit card, or call your branch directly, before sharing personal information. 

The Credit Union stresses to “obtain the call back phone number from an independent source like our website, www.ornlfcu.com,  and not from the caller, or your caller ID.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

