ORHS Band holding Mattress Fundraiser

(Submitted) If you are you looking to replace a bed in your home, now is the time. Oak Ridge High School WildBand is excited to announce they will be hosting their 2nd Annual Mattress Fundraiser on Sunday, February 23rd, from 11am-5pm.

For one day only, the High School Food Court will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to: www.bit.ly/beds4ORHSband2.

There will be 30 different mattress styles on display in all sizes for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, and mattress protectors will be available as well. The brands including Simmons Beautyrest, Southerland, Intellibed and Wellsville, all come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available 2-3 weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available! Best of all, the Oak Ridge High School Band benefits from every purchase.

According to a press release, the company, Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS) first introduced The Mattress Fundraiser to the Cleveland, Ohio market in 2005. The company now has over 100 locations and works with more than 2,000 schools nationwide. The unique business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day, and to date, the company has given back over $40 million.