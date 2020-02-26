Photo: City of Oak Ridge

ORFD receives donation

Jim Harris

The Tennessee Valley Chapter of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers (TVSFPE) recently presented the Oak Ridge Fire Department with a $7,500 contribution for the Side-by-Side Fire Sprinkler Demonstration burn trailer that was provided by the National Fire Sprinkler Association.

According to a city press release, after each fire demonstration, repairs must be made to each cell, and the side without the sprinkler system must also be refurnished.

The fire department will use the contribution to go towards rebuilding and buying supplies for the trailer, according to the release. This fire education prop emphasizes the importance of working smoke alarms, fire sprinkler systems, closing interior doors, and much more.

The trailer itself was provided in partnership with the National Fire Sprinkler Association.

