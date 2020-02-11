OR Preschool slated to open March 30th

Officials in Oak Ridge that if all goes as planned, the city’s new Preschool will open when Spring Break ends in March.

The new Oak Ridge Schools Preschool will open on March 30th, and there will be a celebration beginning at 7:30 am that day.

That opening date is dependent upon the furniture for the new facility arriving on time.

The new facility is located 157 Carver Road, across from the Scarboro Community Center.

Currently, preschool classes are held at the school system’s administrative building, but long ago outgrew that location.