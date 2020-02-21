OR firefighter injured during Valentine’s Day blaze

According to information released Thursday (2/20/20) by the Oak Ridge Fire Department, one of its firefighters was injured last week while battling a fire at a vacant home.

Officials say that the fire was reported last Friday (February 14th) at around 3:20 am at 102 Artesia Drive and when crews arrived, they reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the windows and eaves of the house. Firefighters made entry through the front door and extinguished the fire, which was in the kitchen area.

Officials say that the vacant home was in foreclosure and that at the time of the fire, was in possession of a bank, but that a sale was pending. The city says that the house “appeared to have had serious structural damage prior to the fire with holes cut into the floors, which resulted in an injury to one of the…firefighters.” That firefighter was not identified, but a city press release states that he was treated at Methodist Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The press release goes on to state that “the origin of the fire has been identified within the structure and the Oak Ridge Police, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, were called in to assist fire investigators in [their probe]. If you have any information concerning this incident, please call Oak Ridge Police Department via non-emergency dispatch at (865) 425-4399.”

The Oak Ridge Fire Department also took the opportunity to remind everyone about the Tennessee Arson Hotline. Anyone with information about a suspicious and/or incendiary fire is encouraged to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The call and your identity is confidential and you could earn a cash award of up to $ 1,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person starting the fire.