OR Council gives approval for proposed motor sports facility

Monday night, the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously voted to approve a resolution supporting a proposal to develop part of the Horizon Center in west oak Ridge into what has been described as a “high end vehicle test track and research facility” at a cost of over $50 million. The proposal is still in the early conceptual stage, and Council doesn’t have a specific plan to consider or endorse yet.

The proposal from Hardin Valley Land Partners would convert some 327 acres of land at the former K-25 site into a road-racing course capable of hosting internationally-sanctioned events, such as Formula E, Indy Car and others. The proposal also calls for amenities like an ampitheater with seating for over 7000, and other public facilities, although there are legal restrictions on what can and cannot be placed on the site, which was transferred to the city’s Industrial Development Board with the understanding the land be used solely for industrial purposes. The proposed amenities also include a karting track, paddock club, club house, restaurants, pro shop, garages, day and overnight lodging, meeting and conference space, a recreational vehicle park, and public facilities that would include walking trails and outdoor meeting spaces

The plan is still in its very early stages. Locally, the next step appears to be a review of the proposal by the city’s Industrial Development Board, which will consider whether or to sell the property.

We will continue to follow this story for you as developments warrant.

For much more on Monday night’s discussion, and vote, by the Oak Ridge City Council, visit our partners at www.oakridgetoday.com.