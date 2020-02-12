OR Council gives approval for proposed motor sports facility

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

Monday night, the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously voted to approve a resolution supporting a proposal to develop part of the Horizon Center in west oak Ridge into what has been described as a “high end vehicle test track and research facility” at a cost of over $50 million. The proposal is still in the early conceptual stage, and Council doesn’t have a specific plan to consider or endorse yet.

The proposal from Hardin Valley Land Partners would convert some 327 acres of land at the former K-25 site into a road-racing course capable of hosting internationally-sanctioned events, such as Formula E, Indy Car and others. The proposal also calls for amenities like an ampitheater with seating for over 7000, and other public facilities, although there are legal restrictions on what can and cannot be placed on the site, which was transferred to the city’s Industrial Development Board with the understanding the land be used solely for industrial purposes. The proposed amenities also include a karting track, paddock club, club house, restaurants, pro shop, garages, day and overnight lodging, meeting and conference space, a recreational vehicle park, and public facilities that would include walking trails and outdoor meeting spaces

The plan is still in its very early stages. Locally, the next step appears to be a review of the proposal by the city’s Industrial Development Board, which will consider whether or to sell the property.

We will continue to follow this story for you as developments warrant.

For much more on Monday night’s discussion, and vote, by the Oak Ridge City Council, visit our partners at www.oakridgetoday.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Early voting for March 3rd primary begins Wednesday

(Tennessee Secretary of State press release) Early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary begins Wednesday, Feb. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.