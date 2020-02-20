OR Clerk receives prestigious certification

The city of Oak Ridge announced Wednesday that City Clerk Mary Beth Hickman, has received the Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) Designation from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC).

According to the IIMC website, “The Certified Municipal Clerk program is designed to enhance the job performance of the Clerk in small and large municipalities. To earn the CMC designation, a Municipal Clerk must attend extensive education programs. The CMC designation also requires pertinent experience in a municipality. The CMC program prepares the applicants to meet the challenges of the complex role of the Municipal Clerk by providing them with quality education in partnership with institutions of higher learning, as well as State / Provincial / National Associations.”

Beth Hickman has served as the City Clerk for the City of Oak Ridge since February, 2016, after having previously served as a Faculty Assistant at Vanderbilt Law School and as a Field Representative for former Congressman Lincoln Davis.

She received a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Vanderbilt University and a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

She serves on the Board of Directors of the Emory Valley Center Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Tennessee 5-County Walk. She is a member of the National Association of Parliamentarians and serves as Vice-President of the local Alpha Parliamentary Unit. She also serves as Secretary of the Knoxville Association of Women Executives and Membership Chair for Altrusa International of Oak Ridge.

She obtained her Municipal Clerk certification from the State of Tennessee in 2017.