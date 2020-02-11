Operations OKs Second Amendment resolution, Senior Center purchase agreement

Meeting Monday night, the Anderson County Operations Committee voted 5-3 to recommend to the full County Commission that Mayor Terry Frank be authorized take the next step in purchasing the Faith Promise Church building at the entrance to the Mariner Point subdivision for use as a senior center.

The Operations Committee voted to recommend to the full Commission that the county enter into a purchase agreement with the church to buy the building for no more than $500,000, which is the price offered by Faith Promise last year. Last week, the Budget Committee approved Mayor Frank’s funding proposal, which calls for using $115,000 from the capital outlay fund and $110,000 from the unassigned fund balance—or general fund—as well as $25,000 in monies raised by Anderson County’s seniors to purchase a building. That adds up to $250,000, and on Monday, the county’s Finance Committee voted to recommend issuing a 10-year, $250,000 capital outlay note to cover the rest of the purchase. The loan would be repaid by shifting money used to pay for the lease at the current senior center and through savings on a county environmental project. There is also still a very real possibility that State Representative John Ragan and Lt. Governor Randy McNally will be able to include funds for a senior center in this year’s state budget, which would then be applied to the loan.

The Operations Committee also voted to send a resolution supporting the Second Amendment to the US Constitution to the full Commission for its approval. The measure would be similar to those in neighboring counties and counties across the state and would proclaim Anderson County as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” which basically means that the county voices its opposition to any restrictive gun laws at the state and federal levels and that the county will not pass any ordinances that come in to conflict with the Second Amendment.

Commissioner Jerry Creasey proposed a similar resolution with a broader focus, as his would express the county’s support for all of the amendments to the Constitution instead of focusing on just one. That resolution could be considered by the Operations Committee in March.

These and other issues will be discussed on Tuesday, February 18th by the full County Commission. The meeting will be held a day later than usual due to the Courthouse being closed on Monday the 17th for President’s Day. The meeting on the 18th will begin at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton, and if you cannot attend the meeting in person, it will be televised on ACTV (Comcast Cable channel 95 or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) in Anderson County.