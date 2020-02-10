Operations Committee to meet Monday

The Anderson County Operations Committee will meet tonight (Monday, February 10th) at 6 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse.

The two big-ticket items on the agenda include a proposal to enter into a purchase agreement with Faith Promise Church to buy their building at the entrance to the Mariner Point subdivision for use as a senior center. A proposal to finance the purchase was approved in a 4-3 vote of the county’s Budget Committee last week. Tonight, committee members will be asked if they want to recommend to the full Commission that the process of purchasing the building move forward.

The Operations Committee is also expected to consider a resolution declaring Anderson County as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

The Operations Committee meeting begins at 6 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse and will also be televised on ACTV. (Comcast Cable channel 95 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99)

The February meeting of the County Commission will be held on Tuesday, February 18th at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse because the Courthouse will be closed for President’s Day on Monday, February 17th.

