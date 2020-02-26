Oak Ridge sweeps District titles; Region schedules set

The District 3AAA basketball tournament crowned a pair of champions on Tuesday.

In the boys’ championship game, Clinton and Oak Ridge put on a show worthy of a title, with the Wildcats prevailing 73-69. Clinton led for much of the first half, taking a 36-35 lead into the locker room after Rishon Bright hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer. In the third quarter, Oak Ridge took a slim lead, then stretched to as much as 10 in the fourth period. The Dragons, though, did not go quietly, chopping that 10-point deficit to two with :04 remaining, but a pair of Oak Ridge free throws sealed the win, and the championship, for the Wildcats.

Clinton was led by Jackson Garner with 26 points. He, along with Trace Thackerson and Chase Lockard earned All-Tournament honors. Oak Ridge had five players hit for double digits, led by tournament MVP Isaiah Johnson’s 20 points. The Dragons got 15 points from Thackerson, and 13 from Bright.

In the girls’ championship game, Oak Ridge fell behind by double figures early, but rallied to beat Powell 64-53.

Clinton’s Sarah Burton and Naiyah Sanders each were named to the All-Tournament team.

The District 4AAA tournament also concluded Tuesday, with the boys’ consolation and championship games. The consolation game was won by Farragut, 60-44, while the championship went to Maryville by the score of 70-56 over Bearden.

The Region 2AAA tournament schedule is now set. The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds are elimination games.

Girls’ quarterfinal round action will be played Friday, with all these games tipping off at 7 pm. Here on WYSH, you will be able to hear Clinton play at Maryville on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press, with coverage beginning immediately after Trading Time Primetime. Elsewhere, it will be Heritage at oak Ridge, Farragut at Powell and Halls at Bearden.

The boys’ quarterfinals are set for Saturday, with all these games tipping off at 7pm as well. WYSH will have live coverage of Farragut at Clinton Saturday night from the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium. In other action, it will be Oak Ridge at home for William Blount, Karns at Maryville and Central at Bearden.

SCOREBOARD

District 3AA Girls’ Championship: Northview Academy 47 Gatlinburg-Pittman 45…

District 3AA Boys’ Championship: Carter 53 Gatlinburg-Pittman 43…

District 4AA Girls’ Championship: Alcoa 68 Fulton 34…

District 4AA Boys’ Championship: Fulton 57 Alcoa 40…

District 2A Boys’ Championship: Cosby 79 Jellico 61…

District 3A Boys’ Consolation: Sunbright 72 Wartburg 62…

District 3A Boys’ Championship: Oneida 59 Harriman 57.

SCHEDULE (Friday, girls’ Region tournament quarterfinals, all games at 7 pm local time)

Region 2AA: Kingston at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Scott at Northview Academy…Union County at Alcoa…Carter at Fulton.

Region 2A: CSAS at Oneida…Sale Creek at Wartburg…Midway at Lookout Valley…Sunbright at Tellico Plains.

(Saturday, boys’ Region tournament quarterfinals, all games at 7 pm local time)

Region 2AA: Northview Academy at Fulton…Pigeon Forge at Alcoa…Scott at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Kingston at Carter.

Region 2A: Sale Creek at Harriman…Tellico Plains at Oneida…Sunbright at CSAS…Wartburg at Lookout Valley.