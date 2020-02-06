Oak Ridge Billing Office returns to Municipal Building Monday

The City of Oak Ridge Electric Department has announced that its Utilities Business Office (UBO) will return to the Municipal Building following the completion of renovations. The UBO will reopen in its updated space on February 10th.

UBO operations were moved to the nearby Oak Ridge Civic Center for approximately four months while the renovations were underway. The changes were needed to increase efficiency and safety, according to a city press release.

Customers routinely handle utility and property tax concerns at the UBO, including signing up for new accounts, terminating services, and making payments. Utility and tax bills are also generated in this office.

Although UBO staff will make every effort to ensure quality service, customers may experience delays on Friday, February 7 and Monday, February 10. Customers who normally visit the business counter are encouraged to use online or mail payments, if possible, during this period.

Citizens may contact the UBO by calling (865) 425-3400. Questions can also be directed to the Electric Department at (865) 425-1803.

