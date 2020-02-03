Norris Dam State Parks kicks off ’84-Mile Challenge’

(Tennessee State Parks) Norris Dam State Park has announced the Norris Dam 84-Mile Challenge, a health initiative that combines the activities of hiking, mountain bike riding, horseback riding, and paddling.

The year-long challenge is designed to encourage park visitors to enjoy the health benefits of spending time in nature and exploring public lands.

The program is a partnership between Norris Dam State Park, Norris Watershed and Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and challenges participants to hike, mountain bike ride, horseback ride or paddle 84 miles of trails and waterways located at Norris Dam State Park, Norris Lake waterways, Norris Watershed, and TVA Trails located in Norris. The number “84” is for the 84th anniversary of Norris Dam. Construction of the New Deal era dam was completed in March 1936.

Norris Dam State Park offers over 32 miles of multi-use trails. Norris Watershed offers 30 miles of multi-use trails, and TVA Norris Trails offer just over 7 miles of trails along the Clinch River. Participants can log their miles on an activity sheet at the Norris Dam State Park Visitor Center, 125 Village Green Circle in Rocky Top. Additional information, trail maps and activity logs can be found at https://tnstateparks.com/parks/activities/norris-dam.

Participants can perform the challenge on their own and log miles throughout the year. Completed activity logs can be submitted to the park visitor center until Dec. 1. All participants in the challenge will receive an exclusive patch and invited to a celebration on Saturday, Dec. 5. Participants may also earn points that can be redeemed for rewards from Tennessee State Parks through the Healthy Parks, Healthy Person program.

The challenge formally began on Jan. 1 with the park’s First Day Hike, when more than 60 participants gathered to kick off the year with a 2.95-mile morning hike on Andrew’s Ridge.

The park will offer monthly ranger-led healthy hikes throughout the year, as well as ranger-led paddling programs. These guided programs can be found at https://tnstateparks.com/events or by visiting the Norris Dam State Park Facebook page.

For more information about the Norris Dam 84-Mile Challenge, contact Norris Dam State Park at 865-425-4500.