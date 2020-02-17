Nancy Sue Barber Braden, age 71

Nancy Sue Barber Braden, age 71, passed away February 14, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born to the late Jack and Bessie Hawkins Barber in Fratersville, TN. She grew up there, but lived mostly in Laural Grove and Lake City. She retired from Buck’s Auto Center that she owned with her husband. Nancy touched many lives, and to know her was to love her. She will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents she is preceeded in death by: Sisters – Ruby Wilson, Pauline Harmon, Kathleen Daugherty, Faye Barber, Helen Sharp, and Patricia Burress Brothers – Lonas, J.B., Curtis Lee, Tommy Barber and Johnny Harmon Special Brother-in-Law – Frank Braden and Nephew – Phillip Braden Fathers-in-Law – Leo Braden & Odeva Comer

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Francis “Buck” Braden. Daughter – Frances-Lee (Joe) Dougherty Bonus Daughter – Tina (Danny) Smith Bonus Son – Benji (Stephanie) Braden Grandchildren – Haylynn, Leigh, Grace, Holley, Phillip, David, Nathan, Bailey, Abbey, Garrett, Duncan, Ryker, Harlon and Grayson Sister – Alma Barber Sister and Best Friend – Bessie Braden Mother-in-Law – Beulah Braden Comer Sisters-in-Law – Barbara, Margaret, Cindy Barber, Irene Harmon, Linda (L.A.) Coffman and Lecia (Jack) Trammell And a host of nieces and nephews.

Nancy was a loving wife and mother and a devoted grandmother. She loved working puzzle books and spending time with her family.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all the arrangements for Nancy S. Braden.

