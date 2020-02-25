Myla Aquino King, age 49 of Clinton, passed away on the morning of Saturday, February 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, James G. King of Clinton; parents, Avelino and Consuelo Cruz Aquino; three brothers, and sister, Alona Bautista all who reside in the Philippines.

Myla gave much of her time in administration of inters in the hospitals overseas. She loved traveling with her husband and the family she became so much a part of. One of her favorite verses was Jeremiah 29:11. She will surely fit right in with the angels in Heaven.

The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Second Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life service to follow with Dr. Michael Thompson officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

