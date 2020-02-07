Mother/Son Laser Tag Saturday

The Education Foundation for Clinton City & Anderson County Schools has announced plans to host a special event for mothers and sons. The first annual Mother & Son Laser Tag Night will be held on Saturday, February 8th, from 6 to 8pm, at the Hollingsworth Sportsplex on the campus of Clinton High School. The school is located at 425 Dragon Drive, Clinton, TN 37716.

Tickets are $10.00 each if purchased in advance, and $13 each if purchased at the door on the evening of the event. You can also purchase Laser Tag tickets online at Education Foundation website! https://www.theeducationfoundation.info/