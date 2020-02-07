Mother/Son Laser Tag Saturday

Jim Harris 54 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

The Education Foundation for Clinton City & Anderson County Schools has announced plans to host a special event for mothers and sons. The first annual Mother & Son Laser Tag Night will be held on Saturday, February 8th, from 6 to 8pm, at the Hollingsworth Sportsplex on the campus of Clinton High School. The school is located at 425 Dragon Drive, Clinton, TN 37716.

Tickets are $10.00 each if purchased in advance, and $13 each if purchased at the door on the evening of the event. You can also purchase Laser Tag tickets online at Education Foundation website! https://www.theeducationfoundation.info/

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Trailer under renovation burns

A vacant mobile home undergoing renovations was destroyed by a fire Wednesday afternoon. Anderson County …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.