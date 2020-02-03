Monday (today) the final day to register to vote in time for March primaries

(Tennessee Secretary of State press release) Tennesseans who want to vote in the Super Tuesday, Presidential Preference Primary, must register to vote by Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Registering to vote, updating your address or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.com. Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online at www.GoVoteTN.com.

“It has never been easier to register to vote in Tennessee, and registering to vote is the first step for Tennesseans to make their voice heard at the polls,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “State and local officials are eager to help our fellow Tennesseans.”

Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.com or pick up an application in person from the county election commission, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, or public library. Completed paper voter registration applications must be submitted or postmarked to the local county election commission office by Feb. 3, 2020.

Election Day registration is not available. The Presidential Preference Primary is Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Early voting begins Wednesday, Feb. 12 and runs Mondays through Saturdays until Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Voters can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more on the GoVoteTN app available in the App Store and Google Play.

For more information about how to register to vote, voter eligibility, photo IDs, and other election day details, visit www.GoVoteTN.com or call the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

In Anderson County, you can also visit www.acelect.com for more information, voter lookup and more.