Mona Faye Craig, age 81 of Oak Ridge

Mona Faye Craig, age 81 of Oak Ridge passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center.  She was born May 1, 1938 in West Frankfort, Illinois to the late Vernon E. and Lois Shaw Stokes. Throughout her life she loved sewing, camping, and attending community singings.  In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her two sisters, Devota M. Stokes Morrison and Naomi J. Stokes; daughter, Tressa Lea Craig.
She is survived by:
Husband, Donald R. Craig; children, Dexter Craig, Del Craig, and Darrel Craig & wife Julie; grandson, Michael Craig; brothers, Marion O. Stokes, Lloyd E. Stokes, & Jack E. Stokes.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her graveside will be private and will be held at Glenwood Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

