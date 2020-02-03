Michaela “Shayla” Lynn (Crawford) Buckner, 30, from Briceville, TN passed away unexpectedly at the University of Tennessee Medical Center on January 29, 2020. She was involved in a tragic car accident. Shayla always wanted to help others if she was able. In passing, she was able to save 5 lives by giving her organs to others who needed them.

Shayla was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Nadine Lowe, Euvene and Willie “Buddy” Randolph, ArMatha Lowe all from Graves Gap Mountain.

Shayla is survived by her husband, Michael Buckner of Newport; daughters, Allie and Ashton of Newport; mother, Darlene Crain; father, Jason Crawford; sisters, Megan, Kristan, Katelin, Myla and brother, Evan; nieces, Bella, Brooklyn, Novaleigh, and Bayleigh; nephews, Eli and Dakota; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who all loved her.

Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. She will lie in state from 1-2 pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Graves Gap Baptist Church. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Pastor Jason Goins and Larry Hamblin officiating. Graveside will be immediately following the funeral service at Graves Gap Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Michael Buckner, Josh Lowe, Cody Lowe, Will Randolph, Matthew Smith, Chase Hamblen, Evan Randolph, and Logan Jobe.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Premier Sharp Funeral Home.

