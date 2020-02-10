MCSO holds ‘Soul Food Sunday’

The Mayme Carmichael School Organization held its fundraising “Soul Food Sunday” event in Oliver Springs yesterday to raise money to open an African American History Museum.

The group sold traditional southern food at the DAV Lodge in Oliver Springs Sunday afternoon.

All of the proceeds are earmarked for opening a museum in space the MCSO has already purchased in the former Tri-County Mall. Organizers say that when the museum opens, it will focus on the African-American heritage and history of Anderson Morgan and Roane Counties.