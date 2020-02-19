Mavs survive & advance; Lady Dragons play on WYSH at 6:00

The District 3AAA boys’ basketball tournament got underway on Tuesday at Oak Ridge High School.

In the first game, Anderson County escaped with a 53-52 win over Halls to survive and advance into Thursday’s second round. The Red Devils had chances to win late, but a go-ahead basket with :04 left was disallowed because of an offensive foul, and a desperation heave at the buzzer came up short. The Mavericks improved to 16-13 and will face Central Thursday night at 7:30.

In Wednesday’s nightcap, Powell eliminated Campbell County, 81-64. The Panthers will face Karns in an elimination game Thursday at 6 at ORHS. The Cougars’ season ended with an 8-22 record.

The District 3AAA girls’ tournament continues tonight with a pair of second round elimination games. Game one matches up the Clinton Lady Dragons and the Central Lady Bobcats. The Lady Dragons come in with a record of 16-14 and fresh off an 80-22 dismantling of Anderson County on Monday, led by Sarah Burton’s school-record 42 points. Central is 14-14 on the season and had a bye in the first round as the #4 seed.

These teams split their regular season meetings, with each winning on the other’s home floor.

The first time around, Clinton went to Fountain City and won, 66-41, behind 25 points from Burton and 17 from Naiyah Sanders. The Lady Bobcats played that game without senior post Ashton Blair. She was back for round two in Clinton, and Central was able to pull out a 70-62 win despite a combined 41 points from Burton and Sanders.

Tonight's game will be heard on WYSH, with coverage beginning at 6:00 on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.

The second game at Wildcat Arena tonight has third-seeded Campbell County facing #6 Halls.

In other postseason action, the boys’ District 3A tournament began with Coalfield beating Oliver Springs, 79-73, ending the Bobcats’ season with a record of 2-28.

Play begins tonight in the D3A girls’ tournament, with games set for 7:00 at the higher seed. Oliver Springs will be home for Midway, Oakdale travels to Oneida, Coalfield is at Sunbright and Harriman visits Wartburg.

In regular season action, the Alcoa girls beat Kingston, 55-43, and the Tornadoes completed the sweep with a 78-69 win.