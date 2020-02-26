Mary Lillian Shipwash, age 76 of Ten Mile passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was born September 23, 1943 in Chattanooga and was a graduate of Kirkman Tech High School. She was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church and loved her pastor and church family. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and going to Bradbury to listen at Bluegrass. She retired after 25 years as a bookkeeper from Harriman Oil Company. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Dora Lou Barnes Oliver; brother, William Stillwell.
SURVIVORS
Loving Husband Sidney J. Shipwash, Jr., of Ten Mile
Children Charles Burnette of Harriman
Marcie Nichols & husband, Jeff of Loudon
Jeff Shipwash & wife, Jackie of Oak Ridge
Bryan Shipwash & wife, Kim of Kingston
Candace Byerly & husband, David of Lenoir City
11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren
Sisters-in-law Sybil Rose of Ten Mile
Phyllis Shipwash of Ten Mile
Susan Townsend & husband, Melvin of Ten Mile
Ruth Tudor & husband, Larry of Ten Mile
Special Friend Mary Patrick of Kingston
A host of extended family members and friends
The family will receive friends 11:00 – 1:00 pm, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Adrian Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Shiloh Baptist Church or to the American Kidney Foundation. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.