Magdalene Robbins Foust, 84, lifelong resident of Anderson County

Magdalene Robbins Foust, age 84 a lifelong resident of Anderson County went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was a member of North Clinton Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee.  She retired from Fort Sanders Hospital and enjoyed working in her yard and had a love for flowers.  She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ida Robbins; son-in-law, Earl Crawford.
She leaves behind the father of her children, Aude Foust & wife Betty; sons, A.C. Foust, Jr. & wife Sandra, C.L. Foust, Darrell Foust & wife Brandi; daughters, Debra Carroll & husband George, Tammy Crawford, Tena Henry; 15 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren; special nieces, Fannie Scarbrough, Shirley Riggs and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caregivers, Betty Vermillion, Sharon Sharp, Diva Janeway and the Covenant Hospice Staff.
The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel.  Her graveside will be 1:00 pm, Monday at Foust Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

