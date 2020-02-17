Lunch with the League Tuesday

(Information from Oak Ridge Today) The Lunch with the League program on Tuesday, February 18, will feature Melissa Miller, site coordinator of the new Anderson County Family Justice Center, and Detective Wendy Zolkowski of the Oak Ridge Police Department.

The Anderson County Family Justice Center will open in July 2020, a press release said.

“Miller and Zolkowski are working together to set up a world-class center that will provide a combination of services and interventions available in one location to help victims of child abuse, elder abuse, and domestic violence,” the press release said. “The Center will help victims break the cycle of violence and become thriving survivors by providing access to onsite professionals who will assist them in making this transition. The Center will be a free and confidential resource for clients.”

Miller has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history, and secondary education teaching credentials in social studies from the University of California at Fullerton. She most recently worked as recruitment and training coordinator for CASA of East Tennessee, the press release said.

Zolkowski was a sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department before joining the ORPD in 2018. She has been tasked to investigate and report local elder abuse cases to Adult Protective Services, a division of the Tennessee Department of Human Services, the press release said.

The meeting will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Social Hall of the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike. The presentation will begin at noon. Lunches are provided by the Soup Kitchen, and they are available at 11:30 a.m. on a first-come basis for $10 (soup only for $5) or you may bring your own lunch. Coffee and tea will be provided.

Lunch with the League is a public service program open to the community. Membership in the League of Women Voters is not required, and there is no cost to attend, the press release said.