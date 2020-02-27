Lockard looks back at District, ahead to Admirals

The Clinton Dragons basketball team plays at home Saturday night in the quarterfinal round of the Region 2AAA basketball tournament. The Dragons will host Farragut in an elimination game that will tip off at 7:00 on WYSH.

The Dragons finished second in the District tournament, falling to Oak Ridge Tuesday, 73-69, in a game that saw them rally from down 10 points inside a minute to go to cut the lead to two with :04 to play. We did not get a chance after Tuesday’s title game to catch up with Coach Chris Lockard, but this morning, we did. The Dragons played the final two weeks of the regular season and the entire District tournament without District Co-MVP Evan Winchester, but Lockard says that the rest of his teammates stepped up in his absence, and played whatever role was asked of them no matter how daunting the challenge.

Coach Lockard singled out Chase Lockard for stepping into the senior leadership role left open by Winchester’s absence, as well as sophomores Trace Thackerson and Rishon Bright, both of whom stepped up and provided some big minutes for the Dragons. Trace Wandell was also lauded for taking over guarding Oak Ridge center Jonathan Milloway on the interior. After the switch was made, primarily due to Demarcus McKamey’s foul trouble, Wandell put the clamps down, as Milloway had scored 11 before Wandell started guarding him, and only scored four points (all from the free throw line) after the switch was made.

He also said that his “scrappy” team outrebounded both Central and Oak Ridge during their run at the District tournament, and pointed out that it marked only the second time this season that Oak Ridge has been outrebounded.

Lockard says that Farragut is a talented team that can shoot the ball very well and will try to spread the floor to attack the rim, saying that “we are going to have our hands full on Saturday.”

Lockard also talked about the tremendous support the team has received all season long, (3) but most especially during this postseason run, including students, community members and parents and encouraged everyone to pack the gym on Saturday night.