Larry Thomas Rinderer of Oak Ridge Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, the 20 th of February after a protracted illness. He was 83 years old.

Larry is survived by Gerry Rinderer, his wife of nearly 60 years. He is also survived by his two children, Anthony Rinderer and Pamela Mull. He is survived by five grandchildren: Simon, Owen, and Mary Mull and Megan and Caleb Rinderer.

Larry Thomas Rinderer was born on 30 January 1937 in Highland Illinois and is the son of the late Cletus “Pete” and Irma Rinderer of Greenville Illinois. He and his family moved to Oak Ridge Tennessee in 1944 to support the Manhattan Project.

Larry attended the University of Tennessee and Tennessee Technical University where he acquired two years of education. He started work at Y-12 on 22 July 1957 as a Junior Draftsman and eventually attained the position of Design Technologist. Mr. Rinderer held a Senior Engineering Technician Certificate and received the Y-12 Safeguards and Security Certificate of Excellence.

In 1960, Mr. Rinderer was activated for service with the Tennessee Air National Guard where he served as an F-104 Starfighter mechanic. During his service, he was deployed to Germany for the Berlin Crisis. He served six years in the National Guard and attained the rank of Sergeant.

Larry cooked for 21 years at the Union Carbide Engineering Picnic and also cooked for ten disaster relief efforts while serving in the Southern Baptist Convention’s Disaster Relief Team. He served as a deacon and held numerous ministry positions at Cavalry Baptist Church, Oak Ridge Tennessee.

Larry Rinderer will be deeply missed. His deep faith, keen sense of humor, and relentless dedication to the wellbeing of others punctuate a life well lived. His legacy will live on in all those blessed enough to know him.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Home Option, Home Health Care, and their nurses for the professional and loving care they provided to Larry during his protracted illness. Angels all, they represent the best of our common humanity.

The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 pm, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Cavalry Baptist Church, 163 North Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge Tennessee. A celebration of his life will follow his visitation with Dr. Steve McDonald officiating. His graveside will immediately follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors at graveside.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donation to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research or the Spina Bifida Association. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com