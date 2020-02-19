LaFollette PD serves warrant, arrests two

LaFollette Police say that they executed their second narcotics search warrant in less than a year early this morning at a home on West Central Avenue .

In a press release, the LaFollette PD said that investigators had made several controlled purchases of both Schedule II and Schedule V prescription drugs over the past couple of months, which led them to seek and execute the search warrant.

James Franklin Tapp and Susan Diane Tapp were both arrested and charged with possession of Schedule II and Schedule V narcotics for resale.

They were each arrested and charged with similar crimes in March of last year.