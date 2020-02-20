LaFollette PD

LaFollette PD raids second house in as many days

Jim Harris

Officers from the LaFollette Police Department, as well as agents from the TBI, the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol executed a Search Warrant at 507 East Prospect Street in LaFollette at around 6:30 am Thursday morning.

Undercover investigators say they made several drug buys from the home during and operation that has been underway for the last few months.

In a press release, officials say that the LPD’s Special Response Team made entry into the home and located 11 people inside. 

Five of those individuals were arrested on charges including possession of Schedule II (Meth) narcotics for resale, possession of Schedule III, possession of Schedule V drugs, possession of Schedule VI, and possession of a firearm during a the commission of a dangerous felony, as well as active warrants.
The LaFollette PD says that this investigation is still ongoing and that other charges may be pending.

