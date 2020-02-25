Lady Dragons take 3rd; Dragons face Wildcats for title Tuesday

High school basketball District tournaments are winding down and the teams left standing, preparing for the Region tournaments.

Monday in Oak Ridge, the Clinton Lady Dragons won the third-place game at the District 3AAA Girls’ Basketball Tournament, holding off Halls 81-77 in a closely-contested game that featured several lead changes and numerous ties. In the end, though, timely free throws down the stretch and some outstanding, and timely defense, allowed Clinton to beat the Lady Red Devils for a third time this season. Naiyah Sanders scored a game-high 36 points to lead CHS (18-15), while Sarah Burton added 20, Jazmine Moore notched 11 and Belle Starnes tallied 10. Clinton’s defense held Macy Kirby of Halls to just 10 points, while Michaela Allen (20) and Brook Cox (18) picked up the scoring slack for the Lady Devils.

Next up for Clinton is a trip to face District 4AAA runners-up Maryville on Friday night at 7:00. WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press will have live play-by-play coverage Friday night. Halls, meanwhile, travels to Bearden to face the D4AAA champion Lady Bulldogs, who downed Maryville, 41-34, in the title game. The D4AAA consolation game in the girls’ bracket was won by Farragut, 62-55, over Heritage.

The D3AAA boys’ consolation game saw third-seeded Central beat 4th-seeded karns, 61-48.

Tuesday at the D3AAA tournament is Championship Night.

The top-seeded and homestanding Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats will tangle with second-seeded Powell at 6:00 tonight for the girls’ title, followed at around 7:30 by the boys’ title tilt between top seeded Oak Ridge and #2 seed Clinton. The Fox & Farley Full Court Press will bring you all the action from Wildcat Arena tonight, with coverage starting at 7:30 pm.

The District 4AAA boys’ tournament wraps up tonight with William Blount playing Farragut in the consolation game, followed by Bearden facing Maryville for the title. Clinton will host either William Blount or Farragut Saturday night at 7.