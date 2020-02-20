Lady Dragons knock out Central to advance to District semis, Region

After a year’s absence, the Clinton Lady Dragons are back in the Region tournament.

Wednesday night, fifth-seeded Clinton eliminated #4 seed Central, 58-47, thanks to a gritty defensive effort and an outstanding, all around performance by everyone who played. The victory improves the Lady Dragons to 17-14, advances them to the District 3AAA semifinals on Saturday and into next week’s region tournament. Sarah Burton followed her 42-point triple-double on Monday with a 27-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead Clinton, while Naiyah Sanders also hit double figures in scoring and rebounding, with 17 and 10, respectively.

Clinton will face top-seeded and homestanding Oak Ridge Saturday afternoon at 4:30 with live coverage on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.

Wednesday’s second game produced the biggest upset of the week so far as sixth-seeded Halls ended Campbell County’s season, 61-55. Halls moves on to face second-seeded Powell in the first Saturday semifinal, which will tip off at 3 pm at Wildcat Arena. Campbell County saw its season end at 14-15.

The D3AAA boys’ tournament continues Thursday night (weather permitting) at Oak Ridge.

The first of two games tips off at 6:00, with #5 seed Powell facing off against fourth-seeded Karns, with the winner getting top-seeded Oak Ridge in Saturday night’s second semifinal.

The second game tonight has the 6th seeded Anderson County Mavericks, who won a thriller in Tuesday’s first round, will take a shot at #3 seed Central. The winner of AC and Central will draw second-seeded Clinton in the first semifinal on Saturday, a game that will also be heard on WYSH.

The District 3A girls’ tournament continued Wednesday, with four teams moving on to the semifinals. Midway’s girls ended Oliver Springs’ season with a 39-35 win. The Lady Bobcats ended their year with an 18-13 record. The other three games were nowhere near as close, with Oneida throttling Oakdale, 60-27, Sunbright clobbering Coalfield, 64-41, and Wartburg routing Rockwood, 60-27.

Weather permitting, the District 3A boys’ tournament will continue with quarterfinal action at the home of the higher seed. Coalfield plays at Oneida, while Harriman plays host to Midway, Oakdale travels to Sunbright and Rockwood rolls into Wartburg.