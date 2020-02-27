Kenneth Duncan, age 83, of Oliver Springs

Kenneth Duncan, age 83, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Summit View of Rocky Top. He was born on July 26, 1936 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Tom and Ethel Phillips Duncan. Kenneth was of the Baptist Faith and loved hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife Ollie Duncan and daughter, Debbie Woods, son, Eddie Duncan, grandson, Michael Scott Hudson and sister, Loretta Phillips.

Survivors

Daughter Sandy Hudson & Jackie Morristown

Sons Roger Duncan Lake City

Anthony Duncan Lake City

Sister Darlis Foster & Bill Lake City

Brother Troy West & Linda Lake City

Several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and lots of family and friends.

Special Friends Pearl Dison and daughter, Patricia Townsend & Family

Visitation:5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lonnie Dison officiating.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN.

You may also view Kenneth’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

