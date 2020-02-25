Joyce McCowan Herrell, age 84 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Joyce was a loving mother and wife that loved spending time with her family. Joyce was born June 5, 1935 in Corbin, Kentucky and was of the Baptist Faith. Joyce was a very talented seamstress, quilter, and enjoyed working on all different types of crafts, enjoyed gardening and canning, and an amazing homemaker who loved to cook.

Preceded in death by Jack Green, Sr.; her husband, James D. Herrell; parents, Herbert and Elizabeth McCowan; step mother, Jean McCowan; brothers, JB McCowan, Ross McCowan, and Herb McCowan, Jr.; step daughter, Jacqueline Herrell.

She is survived by:

Sons, Jack H. Green & wife Beth, James B. Green & wife Brittany; daughter, Patricia Szczygiel & husband Frank; step son, Craig Herrell & wife Karen; sister, Janie McCowan Overly & husband John; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Methodist Medical Center for the loving care given to Joyce during her final days.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Anderson Memorial Garden for family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

