Joyce McCowan Herrell, age 84 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 43 Views

Joyce McCowan Herrell, age 84 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, February 20, 2020.  Joyce was a loving mother and wife that loved spending time with her family.  Joyce was born June 5, 1935 in Corbin, Kentucky and was of the Baptist Faith.  Joyce was a very talented seamstress, quilter, and enjoyed working on all different types of crafts, enjoyed gardening and canning, and an amazing homemaker who loved to cook.  
Preceded in death by Jack Green, Sr.; her husband, James D. Herrell; parents, Herbert and Elizabeth McCowan; step mother, Jean McCowan; brothers, JB McCowan, Ross McCowan, and Herb McCowan, Jr.; step daughter, Jacqueline Herrell.
She is survived by:
Sons, Jack H. Green & wife Beth, James B. Green & wife Brittany; daughter, Patricia Szczygiel & husband Frank; step son, Craig Herrell & wife Karen; sister, Janie McCowan Overly & husband John; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Methodist Medical Center for the loving care given to Joyce during her final days.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Anderson Memorial Garden for family and friends.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Carl Edward Shoopman, age 87 of Clinton

Carl Edward Shoopman, age 87 of Clinton passed away on the evening of Monday, February …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.