Jacksboro PD K-9 Cowboy passes away

Former Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and current Jacksboro K-9 Police Officer Cowboy passed away this week. Cowboy served as an explosive detection dog and a tracking K-9 for the Sheriff’s Office, until his partner, Jeremy Goins, left the Sheriff’s Office last December to become the police chief in Jacksboro.

In a Facebook post shared by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Goins wrote, in part, “I’m so overwhelmed with emotions in the loss of Cowboy. Cowboy was not just a dog. He was a Marine, a deputy, and my best friend.”

Cowboy was laid to rest at Goins’ home.