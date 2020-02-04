Howard Bruce Harmon, age 82 of Clinton went to his heavenly home on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was a member at Clinch River Baptist Church; and was a welder by trade.
Preceded in death by parents, Howard & Lassie Harmon; son, Randall Bruce Harmon; In-laws, Earl and Louise Turner.
Survived by wife of 62 years, Bobbie Harmon; son, Billy (Julie) Harmon; Brother, Charles (Joyce) Harmon; Grandchildren, Dustin (Michelle) Norman, Brandon Harmon, Lindsey (Chris) Buckner, and Miranda (Ryan) Spivey. Four great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; Niece, Kim (Jason) Moore; Nephews, David (April) Harmon, Mike and Tim Padgett; Sister-in-law, Jodie Turner. Special thanks to Jodie, Tammy Braden, Mike and family for their ongoing support and care of Bruce & Bobbie.
Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Clinch River Baptist Church in Lake City, TN.
The Funeral Service will follow Visitation at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Clinch River Baptist Church with Rev. Tom Byrge, Rev. Darryl Arender, Rev. Larry Webster and Rev. Toby Downey.
The Interment will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN.
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.
