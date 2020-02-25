High school District tourneys winding down

The District 3AA tournament consolation games were played Monday, with Carter’s girls beating Union County 68-58 for third place and the Pigeon Forge boys squeaking past the Northview Academy, 38-36.

The D3AA championships on Tuesday feature the Northview Academy girls facing Gatlinburg-Pittman at 6, followed by Carter’s boys taking on Gatlinburg-Pittman.

The District 4AA consolation games were also played on Monday, and in the girls’ consolation game, Kingston blew past Scott, 66-46, but the Highlander boys took third place from Kingston in the nightcap, 70-59.

The D4AA championships also feature matchups of the same teams, with the Alcoa girls taking on Fulton, followed by the Falcons and Tornadoes for the boys’ championship.

The District 3A girls’ tournament ended Monday. In the consolation game, Midway defeated Sunbright, 51-34, while the title went to Oneida, 62-44, over Wartburg.

The D3A boys’ tourney concludes tonight with the third place game between Wartburg and Sunbright followed by the title game between Oneida and Harriman.

The District 2A boys’ championship will be played tonight as well, with Jellico battling Cosby.