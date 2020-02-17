High school basketball scores; D3AAA tourney schedule

Here is a look at this past weekend’s high school basketball action.

Friday

Hancock County girls 60 Jellico 37…Hancock County boys 58 Jellico 54/

Science Hill girls 62 Campbell County 41/

Central girls 43 South-Doyle 35…South-Doyle boys 62 Central 49/

Wartburg girls 62 Oakdale 34…Wartburg boys 93 Oakdale 80/

Coalfield girls 61 Oliver Springs 47…Coalfield boys 91 Oliver Springs 84/

Oneida girls 56 Harriman 33…Oneida boys 72 Harriman 64/

Grainger girls 48 Union County 47…Union County boys 69 Grainger 49/

Meigs County girls 65 Kingston 37…Kingston boys 64 Meigs County 50/

Saturday

Oak Ridge girls 62 Fulton 26…Oak Ridge boys 90 Fulton 74.

The District 3AAA basketball tournament starts next week at Oak Ridge High School.

Monday, February 17th, the girls’ tournament begins with first round action at 6 pm with sixth-seeded Halls facing seventh-seed Karns, with the winner to play #3 Campbell County on Wednesday. The second game on Monday night will match up fifth-seeded Clinton and eighth-seeded Anderson County. The Fox & Farley Full Court Press will have live coverage of the game from oak Ridge Monday night starting at around 7:25. The winner of the AC/CHS game will get a shot at fourth-seeded Central on Wednesday.

Top-seeded Oak Ridge will face whoever survives the AC/Clinton/Central side of the bracket in one Saturday semifinal while Powell awaits the survivor of Halls/Karns/CCHS.

The boys’ tournament begins Tuesday night at 6 pm with #6 Anderson County facing #7 Halls, with the winner to take on Central on Thursday. Whoever makes it through to the Saturday semifinal will find the second-seeded Clinton Dragons lying in wait. Third-seeded Powell will face #6 seed, Campbell County in Monday’s second game, and the winner will face Karns in Thursday’s second round. The winner of the second round game gets top-seeded Oak Ridge Saturday night.