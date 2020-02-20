Grand opening of K-25 History Center February 27th

The K-25 History Center in west Oak Ridge will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 am on Thursday, February 27th.

The K-25 History Center will feature exhibits with more than 250 original artifacts and interactive galleries developed with help from almost 1,000 oral histories.

The museum commemorates the “men and women who helped construct and operate the uranium enrichment complex that altered the global landscape during the Manhattan Project and Cold War,” according to a U.S. Department press release. The K-25 History Center is located in 7,500 square feet of space on the second floor of the city-owned fire station at the former K-25 site, now known as Heritage Center. It was developed as part of a 2012 agreement that allowed DOE to demolish the North Tower of the former mile-long, U-shaped K-25 Building.

In addition to the History Center, a Viewing Tower and Equipment Building are also planned at the south end of the former K-25 Building.

Uranium enrichment operations at the K-25 site ended in 1985, and the site was permanently shut down in 1987. Since then, the DOE began a massive environmental cleanup effort to transform the site into a multi-use private sector industrial park, work that is scheduled to be completed this year.

The K-25 History Center is located at 652 Enrichment Street in west Oak Ridge.