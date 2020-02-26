Garrett Evan Grizzle, age 25 of Clinton, TN passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the University Of Tennessee Medical Center.

He was a dual resident of both Athens and Clinton, TN and a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. He attended McMinn County High School where he was a member of the Gospel Choir and played both football and soccer. He was a proud graduate of the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement School in Bell Buckle, Tn.

He was preceded in death by his father: Timothy “Tim” Grizzle; grandparents, James C. and Alma Ward Sliger.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Melissa and Camden Sutherland of Athens, TN; brothers, Ethan Everett Barrett of Athens, TN; step-brothers, Hunter and Brandt Sutherland of Englewood, Tn. Grandmother, Sharon Fox and husband Stanley of Clinton, TN; grandfather, Charles Grizzle of Seymour, TN; aunt, Michele Collins and uncle, Rodney Collins; Cousins, Bryce and Blane Collins; Aunt, Emily Elliott and uncle, Steve Elliott of Carson City, NV; uncle, Randy Sliger of Athens, TN; and many special cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM in the Riverside Room of Second Baptist Church, 777 Public Safety Ln, Clinton, TN 37716. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 4708 Papermill Dr. NW, Knoxville, TN 37909

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton in charge of arrangements