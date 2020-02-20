Five Roane State campuses closing early

Roane State Community College has closed five of its campuses due to the winter weather.
Roane State’s campuses in Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Morgan and Scott counties are closed. For now, the rest remain open.
Roane State Community College has closed five of its campuses due to the winter weather.
Roane State’s campuses in Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Morgan and Scott counties are closed. For now, the rest remain open.
Clinton City Schools will dismiss at 12:30 pm on Thursday, February 20th due to the …