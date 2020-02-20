Five Roane State campuses closing early

Jim Harris 8 mins ago Breaking News, Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

Roane State Community College has closed five of its campuses due to the winter weather.

Roane State’s campuses in Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Morgan and Scott counties are closed. For now, the rest remain open.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton schools closing at 12:30 pm

Clinton City Schools will dismiss at 12:30 pm on Thursday, February 20th due to the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.