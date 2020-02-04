Fishing the Smokies, carp fishing topics of CRCTU meeting

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 4 Views

(CRCTU press release) Rob Fightmaster of Alcoa, an Orvis-endorsed fishing guide, will speak Thursday, Feb. 13, at a free, public meeting of the Clinch River Chapter, Trout Unlimited, about two topics: fishing the Smokies and carp fishing.

Fightmaster, with two decades’ experience, has been acclaimed as “one of the South’s best fishing guides” by Garden & Gun magazine. He guides in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, on the Clinch and on many other tailwaters and freestone rivers, fishing for trout, bass, stripers and carp.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the parish hall at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris.

Clinch River Chapter TU works to preserve and protect the Clinch River tailwater and its watershed through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month in the parish hall at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Norris, except when outdoor activities are scheduled. For more information, visit https://crctu.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Monday (today) the final day to register to vote in time for March primaries

(Tennessee Secretary of State press release) Tennesseans who want to vote in the Super Tuesday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.