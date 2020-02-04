Fishing the Smokies, carp fishing topics of CRCTU meeting

(CRCTU press release) Rob Fightmaster of Alcoa, an Orvis-endorsed fishing guide, will speak Thursday, Feb. 13, at a free, public meeting of the Clinch River Chapter, Trout Unlimited, about two topics: fishing the Smokies and carp fishing.

Fightmaster, with two decades’ experience, has been acclaimed as “one of the South’s best fishing guides” by Garden & Gun magazine. He guides in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, on the Clinch and on many other tailwaters and freestone rivers, fishing for trout, bass, stripers and carp.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the parish hall at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris.

Clinch River Chapter TU works to preserve and protect the Clinch River tailwater and its watershed through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month in the parish hall at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Norris, except when outdoor activities are scheduled. For more information, visit https://crctu.org.