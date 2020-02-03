Fire destroys mobile home

A mobile home was destroyed by fire Sunday morning.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department reports that one of its deputies, Chris Paul, was called to the 200 block of Joe Owen Road late Sunday morning on a report of a house fire. Crews from the Andersonville and Norris Fire Departments responded to the scene to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have started in a heating unit.

The residents were able to escape the fire, but a man suffered minor burns when he reportedly tried to rescue several pets from the home. There were also reports that the fire killed several dogs and cats.

The cause is believed to have been accidental.

