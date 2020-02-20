Fire damages home under construction in Claxton

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story indicated that the house was destroyed in the fire, but has been updated to include new information from the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department. We regret any confusion.

A fire Sunday morning damaged a house under construction on Fraker Lane in Claxton.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Paul reported that he was called to the scene and arrived shortly before 8:30 am. He met with the property owner, who told him that no one was living in thouse house, which he said was under construction. He added that there was no insurance on the structure.

Claxton firefighters initially told Deputy Paul that it appeared that the fire may have been sparked by some sort of charger that had been plugged in to a socket inside a closet.

After our initial report, we received more information on Sunday’s fire from the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, who reported that, thanks to a fast interior attack by Claxton firefighters, the fire had been contained to a bedroom closet and there was only minor smoke and water damage to the house. Officials wrote to WYSH that “information later given to firefighters now leads them to believe that the fire is suspicious and may have been set to cover up the theft of construction tools stored in the closet.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Small fire under investigation

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious fire reported to them on Wednesday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.