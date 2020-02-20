Fire damages home under construction in Claxton

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story indicated that the house was destroyed in the fire, but has been updated to include new information from the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department. We regret any confusion.

A fire Sunday morning damaged a house under construction on Fraker Lane in Claxton.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Paul reported that he was called to the scene and arrived shortly before 8:30 am. He met with the property owner, who told him that no one was living in thouse house, which he said was under construction. He added that there was no insurance on the structure.

Claxton firefighters initially told Deputy Paul that it appeared that the fire may have been sparked by some sort of charger that had been plugged in to a socket inside a closet.

After our initial report, we received more information on Sunday’s fire from the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, who reported that, thanks to a fast interior attack by Claxton firefighters, the fire had been contained to a bedroom closet and there was only minor smoke and water damage to the house. Officials wrote to WYSH that “information later given to firefighters now leads them to believe that the fire is suspicious and may have been set to cover up the theft of construction tools stored in the closet.”