February 22nd (tomorrow) last Saturday of early voting

The last weekend day for Tennesseans planning to vote early in the March 3 Presidential Preference Primary election is Saturday, Feb. 20.

So far, more than 120,000 Tennesseans have chosen to vote early in the Presidential Preference Primary election. Early voting ends on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and Election Day is Tuesday, March 3.

“Through this primary, Tennesseans are deciding who they want to be on the ballot for president of the United States in November,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage voters to take advantage of the convenience of early voting to make their voice heard in this important primary election.”

Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found here: What ID is required when voting? or by calling the Division of Elections toll free 1-877-850-4959.

Early voting for the March 3rd Presidential Primaries in Tennessee will continue through Tuesday, February 25th.

You can vote early in Anderson County at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville Mondays through Fridays from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.

In Campbell County, early voting will take place at the Election Commission office in Jacksboro Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm, and saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. Early voting hours at the Jellico Municipal Building satellite location are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 2 pm, Fridays from 2 to 7 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

For early voting information in Anderson County, call 865-457-6238, or visit www.acelect.com.

In Campbell County, call 423-562-9777 or visit www.campbellelections.com.