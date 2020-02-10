Elzie Mae Patterson, age 91 of Lake City

Elzie Mae Patterson, age 91 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her residence. Elzie was born in Devonia, Tennessee on July 12, 1928 to the late Albert and Mallie Galbrith Seiber. Elzie was the oldest and a founding member of Anchor of Hope Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Mallie Seiber, husband Calvin Coolidge Patterson, sisters Mary J. Seiber, Elizabeth Rutherford, Rosia Lee Shepherd, brothers Nelson Seiber and George Smith, and son Calvin Kent Patterson. Elzie was loved by all.

Survivors:

Sons                Terry and Joyce Patterson of Clinton

                        Ted and Rosie Patterson of Clinton

                        Taffie Patterson of Cleveland, Ohio

                        George and Sally Patterson of Geneva Lake, Ohio

Daughters       Sue and Robert Bunch of Sunbright

                        Anne and Mike Ruiz of Clinton

                        Jackie and David Kern of Orwell, Ohio

21 Grandchildren

30 Great Grandchildren

2 Great Great Grandchildren

9 Great Great Great Grandchildren

And a host of other relatives and friends

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh Hawkins officiating.Family and Friends will meet at 12:00 Noon on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Galbrith Cemetery in the Marlow Community in Clinton, Tennessee for Elzie’s graveside service.

