Education Foundation awards health, wellness grants

The Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools recently awarded Health and Wellness Grants to schools in both systems. The grant funds were generated in part by the Clinton 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run, held each fall.

Below is a list of grant winners from Anderson County, and their projects:

Beth Roeder for Walking Track Resurfacing at Andersonville Elementary School

Matt Neal for Slack Line Course at Dutch Valley Elementary School

Matt Neal for Disc Golf Course at Briceville Elementary School

Christy Hicks for We Need to Monkey Around at Norris Elementary School

Marcia Wade for Let’s Get Moving at Clinton High School

Tim Kunes/Timothy Vowell for Get Fit Stay Fit at Clinton High School

Lori Mitchell/Anita Hill for Health & Wellness From the Inside Out at Clinton High School –

Amanda Powers for Water Bottle Refill Station at Clinton Middle School

Carah Beals for Restorative Yoga at Norris Middle School

Sarah Cummings for Gymnastics, Adaptive PE and Martial Arts at Norris Middle School.

Here are the winners from the Clinton school system:

The Clinton City School system as a whole received money for Archery, submitted by Laura Roberts.

Clinton Elementary’s Terri Kerley received funding for PIPEFIT building sets.

Lyndsay Dungan at Clinton Elementary received funds for an obstacle course.

Amanda Patterson at North Clinton Elementary School received money for 2 nd Step Early Learning.

Step Early Learning. North Clinton’s Lynn Neal also received funding for Hop Into Literacy/Math & Move.

Leslie Tumblin at South Clinton Elementary received a grant for an “American Ninja Warrior” program