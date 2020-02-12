Early voting underway in Tennessee Presidential primaries

Early voting for the March 3rd Presidential Primaries in Tennessee begins today (Wednesday, February 12th) and will continue through Tuesday, February 25th.
In Anderson County, in addition to the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries, there are two local primaries, both on the Republican ballot and both featuring unopposed incumbents. Public Defender Ann Coria is unopposed in her primary, as is Property Assessor Johnny Alley. No Democrats appear on the ballot in either race.
There are no local primary races in Campbell County.
You can vote early in Anderson County at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville Mondays through Fridays from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.
In Campbell County, early voting will take place at the Election Commission office in Jacksboro Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm, and saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. Early voting hours at the Jellico Municipal Building satellite location are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 2 pm, Fridays from 2 to 7 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.
For early voting information in Anderson County, call 865-457-6238, or visit www.acelect.com.
In Campbell County, call 423-562-9777 or visit www.campbellelections.com.
Early Voting Information (Anderson County)
865-457-6238
Early Voting begins Wednesday, February 12 and ends Tuesday, February 25
Hours: Mon – Fri: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00
pm.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12 Noon
Early Voting Locations
Clinton Community
Center (Clinton)
101 S Hicks Street
Clinton, TN 37716
Midtown Community Center (Oak Ridge)
102 Robertsville Road
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Anderson Crossing Shopping Center (Norris/Andersonville)
3310 Andersonville Highway
Norris, TN 37705
_________________________________________________________________
Campbell County Early Voting Information
EARLY VOTING DATES: FEBRUARY 12 – FEBRUARY 25, 2020
ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE IN JACKSBORO
Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Friday 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
SATELLITE LOCATION – JELLICO MUNICIPAL BUILDING
Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Friday 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
423-562-9777