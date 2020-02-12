Early voting underway in Tennessee Presidential primaries

Early voting for the March 3rd Presidential Primaries in Tennessee begins today (Wednesday, February 12th) and will continue through Tuesday, February 25th.

In Anderson County, in addition to the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries, there are two local primaries, both on the Republican ballot and both featuring unopposed incumbents. Public Defender Ann Coria is unopposed in her primary, as is Property Assessor Johnny Alley. No Democrats appear on the ballot in either race.

There are no local primary races in Campbell County.

You can vote early in Anderson County at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville Mondays through Fridays from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.

In Campbell County, early voting will take place at the Election Commission office in Jacksboro Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm, and saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. Early voting hours at the Jellico Municipal Building satellite location are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 2 pm, Fridays from 2 to 7 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

For early voting information in Anderson County, call 865-457-6238, or visit www.acelect.com.

In Campbell County, call 423-562-9777 or visit www.campbellelections.com.

